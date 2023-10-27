Domantas Sabonis NBA Player Preview vs. the Warriors - October 27
Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.
If you'd like to make predictions on Sabonis' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
- Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-108)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-135)
- Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)
Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Warriors conceded 117.1 points per game last season, 21st in the league.
- On the glass, the Warriors allowed 43.3 rebounds per game last year, 15th in the NBA in that category.
- Allowing an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the league.
- On defense, the Warriors gave up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the league.
Domantas Sabonis vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/30/2023
|37
|22
|8
|7
|0
|2
|0
|4/28/2023
|23
|7
|11
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4/26/2023
|36
|21
|10
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4/23/2023
|37
|14
|7
|8
|0
|2
|1
|4/20/2023
|35
|15
|16
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4/17/2023
|40
|24
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4/15/2023
|35
|12
|16
|2
|0
|0
|3
|11/13/2022
|34
|26
|22
|8
|2
|0
|0
|11/7/2022
|33
|19
|14
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10/23/2022
|22
|19
|14
|4
|0
|1
|0
