North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Cumberland County, North Carolina this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Westover High School at E. E. Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Harnett High School at Terry Sanford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overhills High School at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overhills High School at Pine Forest Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Fear High School at Gray's Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jack Britt High School at South View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seventy- First High School at Douglas Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
