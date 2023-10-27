The Charlotte 49ers (2-5) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The over/under is set at 45.5 points for the outing.

Florida Atlantic ranks 91st in scoring offense (24.1 points per game) and 65th in scoring defense (25 points allowed per game) this season. Charlotte has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 14th-worst with 307 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, giving up 345.1 total yards per contest (48th-ranked).

Game Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida Atlantic -3.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Charlotte Recent Performance

Offensively, the 49ers are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 308 yards per game (-91-worst in college football). On defense, however, they are giving up 251.7 (13th-best).

The 49ers are putting up 8.7 points per game in their past three games (-122-worst in college football), and allowing 18.3 per game (44th).

In its past three games, Charlotte has thrown for 150 yards per game (-92-worst in the country), and allowed 105 in the air (sixth-best).

In their past three games, the 49ers have rushed for 158 yards per game (23rd-worst in college football), and conceded 146.7 on the ground (0-worst).

In their last three games, the 49ers have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Charlotte has not hit the over once.

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, the 49ers have an ATS record of 4-2.

Out of Charlotte's six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

This season, Charlotte has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.

Charlotte has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by bookmakers this season.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 601 yards on 49-of-86 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has rushed 90 times for 446 yards, with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has been given 41 carries and totaled 192 yards.

Jack Hestera's 286 receiving yards (40.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 23 receptions on 38 targets with two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has totaled 213 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.

Colin Weber's 16 grabs (on 22 targets) have netted him 188 yards (26.9 ypg).

Eyabi Anoma has five sacks to lead the team, and also has six TFL and 35 tackles.

Charlotte's tackle leader, Demetrius Knight II, has 45 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Kameron Howard leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 12 tackles and two passes defended.

