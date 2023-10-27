AAC action features the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) taking on the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Owls are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte matchup.

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 45.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 45.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Charlotte has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The 49ers have covered the spread four times this year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Florida Atlantic has won two games against the spread this season.

The Owls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

