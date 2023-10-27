Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 27
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AAC action features the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) taking on the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Owls are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte matchup.
Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
|45.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
|45.5
|-172
|+142
Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Charlotte has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The 49ers have covered the spread four times this year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Florida Atlantic has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Owls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
