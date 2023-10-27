Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Cabarrus County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Hickory Ridge High School at West Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Cabarrus High School at Central Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Iredell High School at Cox Mill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Concord High School at A.L. Brown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Kannapolis, NC

Kannapolis, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Jay M. Robinson High School at Mount Pleasant High School