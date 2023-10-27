North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Cabarrus County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hickory Ridge High School at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Cabarrus High School at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Iredell High School at Cox Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concord High School at A.L. Brown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Kannapolis, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jay M. Robinson High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.