North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Burke County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Burke County, North Carolina has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Burke County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Patton High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School at Alexander Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Taylorsville, NC
- Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jimmy C. Draughn High School at Mountain Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Burnsville, NC
- Conference: Western Highlands 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.