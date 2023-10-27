Can we anticipate Brady Skjei lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes play the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Skjei stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Skjei scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Skjei has picked up one assist on the power play.

Skjei averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

