North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alleghany County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Alleghany County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Alleghany County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Mount Airy High School at Alleghany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Sparta, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
