Heading into Week 9 of the college football schedule, let's dig into our newly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the AAC measures up to the competition.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. SMU

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

5-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win AAC: +210

+210 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 111th

111th Last Game: W 55-0 vs Temple

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SMU jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Tulsa

Tulsa Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Memphis

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

5-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win AAC: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th

96th Last Game: W 45-21 vs UAB

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Memphis jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ North Texas

@ North Texas Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Tulane

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

6-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win AAC: +140

+140 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 90th

90th Last Game: W 35-28 vs North Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulane jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Rice

@ Rice Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. UTSA

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-4

4-3 | 8-4 Odds to Win AAC: +525

+525 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th

113th Last Game: W 36-10 vs Florida Atlantic

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UTSA jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: East Carolina

East Carolina Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Rice

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +4500

+4500 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th

108th Last Game: W 42-10 vs Tulsa

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rice jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Navy

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th

68th Last Game: L 17-6 vs Air Force

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Navy jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

7. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: L 36-10 vs UTSA

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida Atlantic jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Charlotte

@ Charlotte Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27

7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Charlotte

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-5 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: W 10-7 vs East Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Charlotte jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27

7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. South Florida

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +9000

+9000 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th

104th Last Game: W 24-21 vs UConn

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Florida jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

10. Tulsa

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +5500

+5500 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 77th

77th Last Game: L 42-10 vs Rice

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulsa jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ SMU

@ SMU Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. North Texas

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th

125th Last Game: L 35-28 vs Tulane

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Texas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Memphis

Memphis Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. UAB

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th

64th Last Game: L 45-21 vs Memphis

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UAB jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

13. East Carolina

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-6 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th

50th Last Game: L 10-7 vs Charlotte

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find East Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ UTSA

@ UTSA Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Temple

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-6 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 106th

106th Last Game: L 55-0 vs SMU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Temple jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.