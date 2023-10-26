According to our computer projections, the North Carolina Central Eagles will defeat the South Carolina State Bulldogs when the two teams play at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium on Thursday, October 26, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Carolina Central (-32.2) 47.7 North Carolina Central 40, South Carolina State 8

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Eagles games went over the point total seven out of 10 times last season.

South Carolina State Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs had a record of just 2-7-1 against the spread last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponent combined to hit the over six out of 10 times last season.

Eagles vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina Central 32.6 25.7 48 34.5 21.8 27 South Carolina State 21.7 22.9 31.3 14.7 17 26.3

