How to Watch the NBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA slate on Thursday, which includes the Phoenix Suns taking on the Los Angeles Lakers as one of two games, should provide some fireworks.
Today's NBA Games
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers go on the road to face the Bucks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL 2022-23 Record: 58-24
- PHI 2022-23 Record: 54-28
- MIL 2022-23 Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)
- PHI 2022-23 Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -6.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -250
- PHI Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 227.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns
The Suns take to the home court of the Lakers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 0-1
- PHO Record: 1-0
- LAL Stats: 107.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 119.0 Opp. PPG (21st)
- PHO Stats: 108.0 PPG (17th in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: LeBron James (21.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Jusuf Nurkic (14.0 PPG, 14.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -6.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -250
- PHO Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 226.5 points
