This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Nash County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Martin County
  • Johnston County
  • Franklin County
  • Randolph County
  • Mecklenburg County
  • Cabarrus County
  • Durham County
  • Wayne County
  • Moore County
  • Alamance County

    • Nash County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Southern Nash High School at Franklinton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Franklinton, NC
    • Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Franklinton High School at Southern Nash High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Bailey, NC
    • Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rocky Mount High School at Northern Nash High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Rocky Mount, NC
    • Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rocky Mount Preparatory High School at Northwest Halifax High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Littleton, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nash Central High School at Roanoke Rapids High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC
    • Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arendell Parrott Academy at Faith Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Rocky Mount, NC
    • Conference: NCISAA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.