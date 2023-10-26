North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Nash County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Nash County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Southern Nash High School at Franklinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Franklinton, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Franklinton High School at Southern Nash High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Bailey, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mount High School at Northern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mount Preparatory High School at Northwest Halifax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Littleton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nash Central High School at Roanoke Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arendell Parrott Academy at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
