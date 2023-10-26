Hurricanes vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 26
The Carolina Hurricanes (3-4, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Seattle Kraken (2-4-1) at PNC Arena. The game on Thursday, October 26 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.
Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.
Hurricanes vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Hurricanes 4, Kraken 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-200)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Hurricanes vs Kraken Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have a 3-4 record overall, with a 1-0-1 record in games that have needed overtime.
- The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals six times, and are 3-3-0 in those games (to register six points).
- In the three games when Carolina has scored a single power-play goal, it went 1-2-0 to record two points.
- When it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 2-2-0 (four points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.86
|Goals Scored
|2.29
|28th
|32nd
|4.71
|Goals Allowed
|3.43
|21st
|5th
|33.3
|Shots
|31.1
|15th
|3rd
|26.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.4
|14th
|11th
|23.53%
|Power Play %
|21.74%
|13th
|29th
|68.75%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.82%
|14th
Hurricanes vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
