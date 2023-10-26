North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
High school football action in Franklin County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Southern Nash High School at Franklinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Franklinton, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Franklinton High School at Southern Nash High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Bailey, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Louisburg High School at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Bunn, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.