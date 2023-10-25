The Charlotte Hornets begin their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, going up against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center.

Hornets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Hawks Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points below the 48.6% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.

Charlotte compiled a 14-13 straight up record in games it shot above 48.6% from the field.

The Hornets were the ninth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Hawks finished ninth.

The Hornets put up an average of 111 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks gave up.

When it scored more than 118.1 points last season, Charlotte went 14-4.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets scored fewer points at home (109.2 per game) than away (112.7) last season.

In 2022-23, the Hornets allowed 2.1 fewer points per game at home (116.1) than away (118.2).

Beyond the arc, the Hornets drained fewer triples on the road (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (33.9%) too.

