North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County This Week
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Warren County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Warren County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Warren County High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 23
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
