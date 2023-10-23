North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pamlico County This Week
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Pamlico County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Pamlico County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Jones Senior High School at Pamlico County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 23
- Location: Bayboro, NC
- Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Pamlico County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Bayboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
