North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jones County This Week
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Jones County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Jones County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Jones Senior High School at Pamlico County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 23
- Location: Bayboro, NC
- Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Southside High School at Jones Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Trenton, NC
- Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.