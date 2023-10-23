Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Carteret County, North Carolina this week? We've got you covered.

    • Carteret County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Swansboro High School at West Carteret High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 23
    • Location: Morehead City, NC
    • Conference: Coastal 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Carteret High School at Southside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 23
    • Location: East Chocowinity, NC
    • Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    West Carteret High School at Croatan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Newport, NC
    • Conference: Coastal 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

