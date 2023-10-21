The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-1) and the Furman Paladins (5-1) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in a clash of SoCon opponents.

On offense, Western Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking best in the FCS by putting up 531.8 yards per game. The defense ranks 83rd (373.5 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Furman is compiling 31.7 points per contest (26th-ranked). It ranks 28th in the FCS on defense (22.3 points surrendered per game).

Western Carolina vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Western Carolina vs. Furman Key Statistics

Western Carolina Furman 531.8 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.2 (56th) 373.5 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.3 (68th) 222 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.5 (29th) 309.8 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.7 (70th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has compiled 1,532 yards (255.3 ypg) on 105-of-151 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 85 rushing yards (14.2 ypg) on 24 carries.

Desmond Reid has racked up 847 yards on 113 carries while finding the end zone 12 times as a runner. He's also caught 13 passes for 143 yards (23.8 per game).

Branson Adams has collected 247 yards on 36 carries, scoring one time.

Censere Lee's leads his squad with 421 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has hauled in 19 passes while averaging 53.3 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

David White has been the target of 13 passes and hauled in 15 grabs for 214 yards, an average of 35.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman this season. He has 1,057 passing yards (176.2 per game) while completing 69.8% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 391 yards (65.2 ypg) on 74 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto is his team's leading rusher with 87 carries for 394 yards, or 65.7 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Ben Ferguson's 219 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions on 18 targets with one touchdown.

Joshua Harris has caught 24 passes and compiled 218 receiving yards (36.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Kyndel Dean has racked up 184 reciving yards (30.7 ypg) this season.

