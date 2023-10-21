Week 8 of the college football slate includes five games featuring MWC teams in action. Keep reading to get up-to-date key players and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Air Force vs. Navy

Week 8 MWC Results

Air Force 17 Navy 6

Pregame Favorite: Air Force (-10.5)

Air Force (-10.5) Pregame Total: 34

Air Force Leaders

Passing: Zachary Larrier (4-for-5, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Zachary Larrier (4-for-5, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Emmanuel Michel (22 ATT, 69 YDS)

Emmanuel Michel (22 ATT, 69 YDS) Receiving: Dane Kinamon (1 TAR, 1 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Navy Leaders

Passing: Tai Lavatai (13-for-23, 96 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Tai Lavatai (13-for-23, 96 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Alex Tecza (12 ATT, 24 YDS)

Alex Tecza (12 ATT, 24 YDS) Receiving: Tecza (5 TAR, 4 REC, 27 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Navy Air Force 124 Total Yards 288 102 Passing Yards 151 22 Rushing Yards 137 2 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 8 MWC Games

Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UNLV (-7)

Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: CEFCU Stadium

CEFCU Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: San Jose State (-4)

Nevada Wolf Pack at San Diego State Aztecs

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Snapdragon Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: San Diego State (-11.5)

