The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4) are small, 1.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Truist Field. This matchup has an over/under of 45.5 points.

On offense, Wake Forest ranks 98th in the FBS with 23.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 50th in points allowed (359 points allowed per contest). Pittsburgh is generating 25.8 points per contest on offense this season (89th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 25.2 points per game (68th-ranked) on defense.

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: ACC Network

Wake Forest vs Pittsburgh Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wake Forest -1.5 -105 -115 45.5 -110 -110 -115 -105

Wake Forest Recent Performance

The Demon Deacons have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, averaging 295.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-101-worst). They've been more successful defensively, ceding 393.3 total yards per game (83rd).

Over the last three contests, the Demon Deacons rank -108-worst in scoring offense (13.7 points per game) and sixth-worst in scoring defense (25.7 points per game allowed).

It's been a rough three-game stretch for Wake Forest, who ranks -61-worst in passing offense (175.3 passing yards per game) and -8-worst in passing defense (224.7 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three contests.

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Demon Deacons, who rank -47-worst in rushing offense (120.3 rushing yards per game) and -37-worst in rushing defense (168.7 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

In their last three contests, the Demon Deacons have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

In its past three games, Wake Forest has not gone over the total.

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Each Wake Forest five games with a set total this season have finished under or pushed the over/under.

Wake Forest has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-1).

Wake Forest is 0-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Demon Deacons' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has 1,197 yards passing for Wake Forest, completing 58.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 79 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 71 carries.

The team's top rusher, Demond Claiborne, has carried the ball 85 times for 375 yards (62.5 per game), scoring three times.

Justice Ellison has racked up 288 yards on 56 attempts.

Jahmal Banks' leads his squad with 374 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 receptions (out of 56 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has reeled in 26 passes while averaging 55.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Wesley Grimes' 16 grabs have turned into 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacob Roberts paces the team with five sacks, and also has six TFL and 36 tackles.

Dylan Hazen is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 36 tackles, three TFL, and one sack.

DaShawn Jones has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 16 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

