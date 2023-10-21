Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
ACC action pits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh matchup in this article.
Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Truist Field
Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wake Forest (-1.5)
|46.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wake Forest (-1.5)
|46.5
|-128
|+106
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The Demon Deacons have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Pittsburgh has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
