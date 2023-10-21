ACC action pits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh matchup in this article.

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Wake Forest (-1.5) 46.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Wake Forest (-1.5) 46.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Wake Forest has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Pittsburgh has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

