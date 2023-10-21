The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Truist Field in an ACC battle.

Wake Forest ranks 98th in scoring offense (23.5 points per game) and 50th in scoring defense (23.0 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, Pittsburgh is generating 25.8 points per contest (88th-ranked). It ranks 68th in the FBS defensively (25.2 points surrendered per game).

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Wake Forest Pittsburgh 367.8 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.8 (129th) 359.0 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.3 (18th) 140.7 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.0 (115th) 227.2 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.8 (106th) 13 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has 1,197 passing yards for Wake Forest, completing 58.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 79 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 71 carries.

Demond Claiborne has 375 rushing yards on 85 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Justice Ellison has carried the ball 56 times for 288 yards (48.0 per game).

Jahmal Banks' leads his squad with 374 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 receptions (out of 56 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has put together a 334-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes on 40 targets.

Wesley Grimes has hauled in 16 grabs for 299 yards, an average of 49.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec has recored 818 passing yards, or 136.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50.9% of his passes and has tossed six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Rodney Hammond is his team's leading rusher with 57 carries for 246 yards, or 41.0 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

C'Bo Flemister has racked up 177 yards on 45 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 92 yards and one score.

Gavin Bartholomew has registered 14 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 291 (48.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times and has one touchdown.

Konata Mumpfield has racked up 279 receiving yards (46.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Jerrod Means' 11 grabs (on 32 targets) have netted him 217 yards (36.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wake Forest or Pittsburgh gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.