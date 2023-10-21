ACC foes will do battle when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) face the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4) at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Pittsburgh 25, Wake Forest 24

Pittsburgh 25, Wake Forest 24 Wake Forest has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-1).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, the Demon Deacons have a record of 0-1 (66.7%).

Pittsburgh won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Panthers have played as an underdog of -105 or more once this season and won that game.

The Demon Deacons have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+1)



Pittsburgh (+1) So far this season Wake Forest has two victories against the spread.

This season, the Demon Deacons have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Pittsburgh is undefeated against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this year and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 45.5 points three times this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 49.3 points per game, 3.8 points more than the over/under of 45.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Wake Forest

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.2 57.3 53.8 Implied Total AVG 32.6 32 33 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 0-4-1 0-1-1 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Pittsburgh

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 26 26 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

