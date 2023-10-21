The No. 25 UCLA Bruins (4-2) will face off against the Stanford Cardinal (2-4) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal are currently heavy, 17-point underdogs. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Stanford matchup.

UCLA vs. Stanford Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Stanford, California
  • Venue: Stanford Stadium

UCLA vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Stanford Moneyline
BetMGM UCLA (-17) 53.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UCLA (-17) 54.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

UCLA vs. Stanford Betting Trends

  • UCLA has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
  • Stanford has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Cardinal have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

UCLA & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000
Stanford
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

