Pac-12 foes will do battle when the No. 25 UCLA Bruins (4-2) meet the Stanford Cardinal (2-4) at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UCLA vs. Stanford? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is UCLA vs. Stanford?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCLA 31, Stanford 20

UCLA 31, Stanford 20 UCLA has won all three of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Bruins have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -900 or shorter.

This season, Stanford has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Cardinal have been at least a +600 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Bruins have a 90.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Stanford (+17)



Stanford (+17) UCLA has covered the spread twice in 2023.

Stanford has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Cardinal have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 17 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the UCLA vs. Stanford matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51.5)



Under (51.5) UCLA and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points just once this season.

This season, four of Stanford's games have finished with a combined score higher than 51.5 points.

The point total for the game of 51.5 is 1.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UCLA (29.5 points per game) and Stanford (23.7 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 63 51.2 Implied Total AVG 32 36.5 29 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Stanford

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.8 60.5 61.2 Implied Total AVG 38.3 38.3 38.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 0-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-2 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.