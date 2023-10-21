In the upcoming tilt versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Teuvo Teravainen to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

Teravainen has scored in three of five games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Teravainen has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 44.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up four goals in total (just one per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

