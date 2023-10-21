Seth Jarvis Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Avalanche - October 21
Seth Jarvis will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Jarvis' props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.
Seth Jarvis vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Jarvis Season Stats Insights
- In 5 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 19:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.
- Jarvis has scored a goal twice this year in five games played and had multiple goals both times.
- Jarvis has registered a point in a game three times this season over five games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Jarvis has had an assist twice this season in five games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.
- The implied probability is 51.2% that Jarvis goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Jarvis has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Jarvis Stats vs. the Avalanche
- On defense, the Avalanche have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing four total goals (one per game).
- The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +10.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|5
|Games
|2
|6
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
