ACC rivals meet when the No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) host the Virginia Cavaliers (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina is favored by 23.5 points. A 57.5-point over/under is set for the game.

On the offensive side of the ball, North Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FBS by putting up 501.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 55th (359.2 yards allowed per game). In terms of total yards, Virginia ranks 98th in the FBS (348.8 total yards per game) and 73rd defensively (379.8 total yards allowed per game).

North Carolina vs. Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: The CW

North Carolina vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -23.5 -115 -105 57.5 -105 -115 -2500 +1100

North Carolina Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Tar Heels' offense struggle, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS in total yards (508.3 total yards per game). They rank 42nd defensively (335.7 total yards allowed per game).

The Tar Heels rank 66th in the FBS with 20.7 points per game allowed on defense over the previous three games, but they've really been finding success on the offensive side of the ball, as they rank 19th-best with 40.7 points per game during that time frame.

Over the last three games, North Carolina has a top-25 pass offense, ranking 14th-best with 337.0 passing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well on the defensive side of the ball, as it has surrendered 238.0 passing yards per game (-32-worst) over the previous three games.

Looking at the Tar Heels' last three contests, they have generated 171.3 rushing yards per game on offense (79th-ranked) and have given up 97.7 rushing yards per game on defense (39th-ranked).

The Tar Heels have covered the spread in their past three games, and went 3-0 overall.

In North Carolina's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, North Carolina has posted a 4-1-0 record against the spread.

North Carolina has hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

North Carolina has won all five of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

North Carolina has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter.

The Tar Heels have a 96.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has been a dual threat for North Carolina so far this season. He has 1,902 passing yards, completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 184 yards (30.7 ypg) on 62 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has 658 rushing yards on 112 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also added 10 catches for 98 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Nate McCollum has hauled in 31 receptions for 374 yards (62.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

J.J. Jones has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 372 yards so far this campaign.

Kobe Paysour has a total of 282 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Kaimon Rucker has collected 6.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 9.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

Cedric Gray, North Carolina's leading tackler, has 51 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Alijah Huzzie leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 22 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

