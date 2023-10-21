North Carolina vs. Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) will face off against the Virginia Cavaliers (1-5) in ACC action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers are currently heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 56.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Virginia matchup.
North Carolina vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
North Carolina vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-23.5)
|56.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-23.5)
|56.5
|-2500
|+1060
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- Texas vs Houston
- James Madison vs Marshall
- Air Force vs Navy
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- Memphis vs UAB
- Tennessee vs Alabama
- Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
- Washington State vs Oregon
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- SMU vs Temple
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- North Texas vs Tulane
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- Rice vs Tulsa
North Carolina vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- North Carolina has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Virginia has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
- The Cavaliers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 23.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
|To Win the ACC
|+310
|Bet $100 to win $310
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.