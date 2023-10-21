The No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) will face off against the Virginia Cavaliers (1-5) in ACC action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers are currently heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 56.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Virginia matchup.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Virginia Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-23.5) 56.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-23.5) 56.5 -2500 +1060 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

North Carolina vs. Virginia Betting Trends

North Carolina has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Virginia has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Cavaliers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 23.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600 To Win the ACC +310 Bet $100 to win $310

