The No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) host an ACC clash against the Virginia Cavaliers (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

On offense, North Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best in the FBS by totaling 37.3 points per game. The Tar Heels rank 44th on defense (21.0 points allowed per game). In terms of total yards, Virginia ranks 98th in the FBS (348.8 total yards per game) and 73rd on the other side of the ball (379.8 total yards allowed per game).

North Carolina vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

North Carolina vs. Virginia Key Statistics

North Carolina Virginia 501.3 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.8 (111th) 359.2 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.8 (51st) 184.3 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.5 (122nd) 317.0 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.3 (48th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 11 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 1,902 yards, completing 68.9% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 184 yards (30.7 ypg) on 62 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 658 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 98 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Nate McCollum has hauled in 31 receptions for 374 yards (62.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

J.J. Jones has put up a 372-yard season so far, reeling in 20 passes on 29 targets.

Kobe Paysour has a total of 282 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 923 yards on 61.8% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Perris Jones, has carried the ball 41 times for 235 yards (39.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kobe Pace has 115 receiving yards (19.2 per game) on nine catches and two touchdowns while piling up 211 rushing yards on 59 carries with one touchdown.

Malik Washington paces his squad with 668 receiving yards on 44 catches with five touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has caught 31 passes and compiled 418 receiving yards (69.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

