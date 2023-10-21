Our computer model predicts the North Carolina Tar Heels will defeat the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, October 21 at 6:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction North Carolina (-23.5) Toss Up (57.5) North Carolina 42, Virginia 16

Week 8 ACC Predictions

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tar Heels have an implied win probability of 96.2%.

The Tar Heels have four wins in five games against the spread this season.

North Carolina has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.

The average total for North Carolina games this season has been 58.3, 0.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 8.3% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 23.5 points or more this season (0-1).

Three of the Cavaliers' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Virginia this year is 10.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

Tar Heels vs. Cavaliers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 37.3 21.0 38.0 21.3 41.0 24.0 Virginia 22.3 31.8 27.7 24.3 19.0 34.5

