North Carolina vs. Virginia Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Our computer model predicts the North Carolina Tar Heels will defeat the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, October 21 at 6:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
North Carolina vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|North Carolina (-23.5)
|Toss Up (57.5)
|North Carolina 42, Virginia 16
Week 8 ACC Predictions
North Carolina Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Tar Heels have an implied win probability of 96.2%.
- The Tar Heels have four wins in five games against the spread this season.
- North Carolina has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.
- The average total for North Carolina games this season has been 58.3, 0.8 points higher than the total for this game.
Virginia Betting Info (2023)
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 8.3% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.
- The Cavaliers are 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Virginia has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 23.5 points or more this season (0-1).
- Three of the Cavaliers' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- The average point total for the Virginia this year is 10.0 points lower than this game's over/under.
Tar Heels vs. Cavaliers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Carolina
|37.3
|21.0
|38.0
|21.3
|41.0
|24.0
|Virginia
|22.3
|31.8
|27.7
|24.3
|19.0
|34.5
