The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-5) and the Richmond Spiders (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Truist Stadium in a battle of CAA opponents.

NC A&T ranks second-worst in total offense (209 yards per game) and 25th-worst in total defense (411 yards per game allowed) this season. With 320 total yards per game on offense, Richmond ranks 86th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 68th, surrendering 360.6 total yards per game.

NC A&T vs. Richmond Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Truist Stadium

NC A&T vs. Richmond Key Statistics

NC A&T Richmond 209 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320 (59th) 411 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.6 (95th) 155.3 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.4 (97th) 53.7 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.6 (59th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kevin White has 193 yards passing for NC A&T, completing 47.7% of his passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 174 rushing yards (29 ypg) on 36 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kenji Christian has carried the ball 60 times for a team-high 383 yards (63.8 per game) with two scores. He has also caught nine passes for 47 yards.

This season, Fredderick Graves has carried the ball 67 times for 315 yards (52.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Amonte Jones' 90 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted six times and has totaled five catches.

Nicholas Dobson has hauled in five receptions totaling 53 yards so far this campaign.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman has thrown for 783 yards on 65.3% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Savon Smith is his team's leading rusher with 74 carries for 339 yards, or 48.4 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Milan Howard has compiled 152 yards on 38 carries with one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro's 561 receiving yards (80.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 catches on 46 targets with eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has caught 17 passes and compiled 214 receiving yards (30.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Brooks Heagarty's eight targets have resulted in six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

