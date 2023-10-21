From October 19-21, Nasa Hataoka will take to the course at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea to play in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship . It's a par-72 that spans 6,680 yards, with a purse of $2,200,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Hataoka at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Hataoka Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Nasa Hataoka Insights

Hataoka has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of her last 18 rounds played.

Over her last 18 rounds, Hataoka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Hataoka has finished in the top 20 in three of her past five tournaments.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Hataoka has finished with a better-than-average score in four of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -5 283 0 21 3 5 $1.5M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Hataoka played this event was in 2022, and she finished 47th.

The par-72 course measures 6,680 yards this week, which is 335 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Hataoka has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,590 yards, 90 yards shorter than the 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club this week.

Hataoka's Last Time Out

Hataoka was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of the field.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai was poor, putting her in the 18th percentile of the field.

Hataoka was better than 41% of the competitors at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Hataoka fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the field averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Hataoka recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Hataoka's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the tournament average of 6.5.

At that last outing, Hataoka's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Hataoka ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hataoka finished without one.

