The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club will have Madelene Sagstrom in the field in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea from October 19-21, up against the par-72, 6,680-yard course, with a purse of $2,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Sagstrom at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +3300 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

Sagstrom Odds to Win: +3300

Madelene Sagstrom Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Sagstrom has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding five bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Sagstrom has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Sagstrom has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in her past five appearances.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Sagstrom has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sagstrom will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 22 -7 280 0 13 0 3 $445,624

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Seowon Valley Country Club is set for a shorter 6,680 yards.

The courses that Sagstrom has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,579 yards, while Seowon Valley Country Club will be 6,680 yards this week.

Sagstrom's Last Time Out

Sagstrom was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.83-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai was strong, putting her in the 98th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Sagstrom was better than just 15% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Sagstrom shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other participants averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Sagstrom carded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Sagstrom's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the field average of 6.5.

In that last tournament, Sagstrom's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Sagstrom finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Sagstrom carded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.4.

