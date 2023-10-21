For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Jesper Fast a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Fast stats and insights

Fast has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Fast has zero points on the power play.

Fast averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded four goals in total (only one per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.8 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

