For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Jaccob Slavin a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Slavin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

Slavin has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded four goals in total (just one per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.8 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

