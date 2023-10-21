Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Avalanche on October 21, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Colorado Avalanche host the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Seth Jarvis has helped lead the attack for Carolina this season with four goals and two assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Oct. 19
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Sharks
|Oct. 17
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Ducks
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Mikko Rantanen is one of Colorado's leading contributors (seven total points), having registered three goals and four assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Kraken
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|2
|2
|4
|5
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Cale Makar is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing four points (two goals, two assists) to the team.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
