Hurricanes vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (4-0, riding a four-game winning streak) host the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) at Ball Arena. The contest on Saturday, October 21 starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.
Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-135)
|Hurricanes (+115)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- This is the first time the Hurricanes are an underdog this season.
- Carolina has not had a game so far this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +115 odds on them winning this game.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 46.5% chance to win.
- Every game Carolina has played this season has had more than 6 goals.
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes have the league's highest-scoring offense (23 total goals, 4.6 per game).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 24 total goals (4.8 per game) to rank 32nd.
- Their -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.
