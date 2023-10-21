The injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) ahead of their game against the Colorado Avalanche (4-0) currently includes five players on it. The matchup is slated for 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Knee Ryan Suzuki C Out Undisclosed Vasiliy Ponomarev C Out Undisclosed Sebastian Aho C Questionable Upper Body Frederik Andersen G Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes have scored 23 goals (4.6 per game), No. 1 in the league.

Carolina's total of 24 goals conceded (4.8 per game) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

Their -1 goal differential is 16th in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)

The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the league.

Defensively, Colorado was one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-135) Hurricanes (+115) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.