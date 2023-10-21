The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) will look to upset the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium. The Colonels are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 60.5 points.

Gardner-Webb vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Boiling Springs, North Carolina
  • Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline Gardner-Webb Moneyline
BetMGM Eastern Kentucky (-3.5) 60.5 -210 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Eastern Kentucky (-3.5) 60.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Gardner-Webb vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Gardner-Webb has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Eastern Kentucky has won two games against the spread this season.

