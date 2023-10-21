Gardner-Webb vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
When the Eastern Kentucky Colonels square off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our computer model predicts the Colonels will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.
Gardner-Webb vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Eastern Kentucky (-6.5)
|59.4
|Eastern Kentucky 33, Gardner-Webb 26
Week 8 Big South Predictions
Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have won once against the spread this year.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.
Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)
- The Colonels have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.
- The Colonels have gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).
Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Gardner-Webb
|21.3
|33.3
|32.5
|21.5
|15.8
|39.3
|Eastern Kentucky
|28
|36
|35.3
|33.3
|20.7
|38.7
