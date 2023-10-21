The Elon Phoenix (3-4) and the Monmouth Hawks (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Rhodes Stadium in a battle of CAA foes.

Elon is putting up 19.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 96th in the FCS. On defense, the defense ranks 32nd, giving up 22.7 points per game. Monmouth's defense ranks 44th in the FCS with 332.7 total yards surrendered per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 13th-best by putting up 437.7 total yards per game.

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on FloSports, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Elon vs. Monmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Rhodes Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Elon vs. Monmouth Key Statistics

Elon Monmouth 293.6 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.7 (28th) 372.3 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.7 (37th) 140.7 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.3 (18th) 152.9 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.3 (28th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has 739 yards passing for Elon, completing 59.1% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Jalen Hampton has racked up 594 yards on 115 carries while finding the end zone five times.

Wayne Dixie has racked up 135 yards on 33 carries, scoring one time.

Jordan Bonner's leads his squad with 261 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 catches (out of 23 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Chandler Brayboy has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 250 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Johncarlos Miller has been the target of 13 passes and compiled 14 receptions for 209 yards, an average of 29.9 yards per contest.

Monmouth Stats Leaders

Marquez McCray has compiled 1,404 yards on 63.3% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaden Shirden, has carried the ball 132 times for 812 yards (135.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

Sone Ntoh has run for 271 yards across 30 carries, scoring 10 touchdowns.

Dymere Miller has hauled in 552 receiving yards on 46 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Assanti Kearney has caught 19 passes and compiled 327 receiving yards (54.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

TJ Speight's 14 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 126 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Elon or Monmouth gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.