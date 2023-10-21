Elon vs. Monmouth Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
In the contest between the Monmouth Hawks and Elon Phoenix on Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 PM, our projection model expects the Hawks to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Elon vs. Monmouth Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Monmouth (-5.3)
|51.7
|Monmouth 28, Elon 23
Elon Betting Info (2022)
- The Phoenix compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, five of Phoenix games went over the point total.
Monmouth Betting Info (2022)
- The Hawks compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record last year.
- Hawks games went over the point total eight out of 11 times last season.
Phoenix vs. Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Elon
|19.4
|22.7
|21.3
|14.3
|18.0
|29.0
|Monmouth
|37.2
|25.8
|47.0
|20.7
|27.3
|31.0
