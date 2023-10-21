The East Carolina Pirates (1-5) will square off against a fellow AAC opponent, the Charlotte 49ers (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The 49ers will attempt to pull off an upset as 7-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 41.5 points.

East Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info

East Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

East Carolina vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under



Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-7) 41.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-6.5) 40.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

East Carolina vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

East Carolina has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

The Pirates have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Charlotte has covered three times in five games with a spread this year.

The 49ers have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

