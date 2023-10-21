The East Carolina Pirates (1-5) face an AAC matchup versus the Charlotte 49ers (1-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is East Carolina vs. Charlotte?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: East Carolina 24, Charlotte 21

East Carolina 24, Charlotte 21 East Carolina has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Pirates have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

This season, Charlotte has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

The 49ers have not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The Pirates have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Charlotte (+6.5)



Charlotte (+6.5) East Carolina has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

The Pirates have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Against the spread, Charlotte is 3-2-0 this year.

The 49ers are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) Five of East Carolina's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 40.5 points.

There have been three Charlotte games that have ended with a combined score higher than 40.5 points this season.

East Carolina averages 19.2 points per game against Charlotte's 15.3, totaling six points under the matchup's point total of 40.5.

Splits Tables

East Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.7 48.2 49.2 Implied Total AVG 30.8 29 32.7 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

Charlotte

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 48.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 33.6 27 38 ATS Record 3-2-0 0-2-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.