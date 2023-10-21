The No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and the fourth-ranked scoring defense will visit the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (6-0) and the seventh-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Blue Devils are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The contest has a point total of 49.5.

Offensively, Florida State ranks 27th in the FBS with 447.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 58th in total defense (363 yards allowed per contest). Duke's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 16th-best in the FBS with 298.5 total yards ceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 387 total yards per game, which ranks 73rd.

Duke vs. Florida State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Duke Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -14.5 -110 -110 49.5 -115 -105 -650 +450

Duke Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Blue Devils are accumulating 315.3 yards per game (-94-worst in college football) and giving up 296.3 (27th), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Blue Devils are putting up 26.3 points per game in their past three games (0-worst in college football), and conceding 10.3 per game (seventh-best).

Duke is accumulating 163 passing yards per game in its past three games (-76-worst in the country), and giving up 176.3 (62nd).

The Blue Devils are gaining 152.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (17th-worst in college football), and giving up 120 per game (78th).

The Blue Devils have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, Duke has gone over the total once.

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke's ATS record is 4-1-0 this year.

Duke hase hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Duke has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Duke has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +450.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 912 yards on 79-of-126 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 326 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has carried the ball 65 times for 426 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has hauled in 368 receiving yards on 24 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jordan Moore has put together a 322-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 41 targets.

Sahmir Hagans' 14 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 125 yards (20.8 ypg).

Aeneas Peebles has three sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 16 tackles.

Tre Freeman, Duke's tackle leader, has 44 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Myles Jones has a team-high two interceptions to go along with seven tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

