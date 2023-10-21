The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (6-0) play a familiar opponent when they host the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in an ACC clash.

Florida State has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank seventh-best in scoring offense (42.2 points per game) and 22nd-best in scoring defense (18.3 points allowed per game). Duke ranks 51st in the FBS with 31.2 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks fourth-best by surrendering just 9.8 points per game.

We will go deep into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Duke vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Duke vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Duke Florida State 387 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.7 (57th) 298.5 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363 (34th) 197.5 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.3 (46th) 189.5 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.3 (38th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has been a dual threat for Duke this season. He has 912 passing yards (152 per game) while completing 62.7% of his passes. He's tossed three touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 326 yards (54.3 ypg) on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has carried the ball 65 times for 426 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has hauled in 368 receiving yards on 24 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jordan Moore has 25 receptions (on 41 targets) for a total of 322 yards (53.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans' 14 receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 125 yards (20.8 ypg).

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has racked up 1,472 yards (245.3 ypg) on 116-of-182 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 114 rushing yards (19 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Benson has 493 rushing yards on 67 carries with six touchdowns. He's also added 10 catches for 99 yards (16.5 per game).

This season, Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 32 times for 228 yards (38 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 92 yards through the air.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 29 receptions for 418 yards (69.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Johnny Wilson has caught 20 passes for 357 yards (59.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell's 14 grabs have yielded 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida State or Duke gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.