The Davidson Wildcats (4-2) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Valparaiso Beacons (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Richardson Stadium in a Pioneer League clash.

Davidson ranks 33rd in scoring defense this year (23.0 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FCS with 43.5 points per game. Valparaiso ranks 99th in the FCS with 18.8 points per game on offense, and it ranks 74th with 28.5 points surrendered per contest on defense.

Davidson vs. Valparaiso Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: Richardson Stadium

Davidson vs. Valparaiso Key Statistics

Davidson Valparaiso 491.7 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.8 (121st) 261.8 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.7 (10th) 305.8 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89.8 (121st) 185.8 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.0 (96th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has 908 yards passing for Davidson, completing 78.8% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 191 rushing yards (31.8 ypg) on 26 carries.

Mari Adams has 626 rushing yards on 102 carries with nine touchdowns.

Mason Sheron has piled up 395 yards on 63 carries, scoring six times.

Aaron Maione's leads his squad with 268 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 catches (out of 17 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Brody Reina has caught 10 passes for 228 yards (38.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mark McCurdy's 15 grabs have turned into 167 yards.

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel leads Valparaiso with 739 yards on 72-of-140 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Ryan Mann is his team's leading rusher with 45 carries for 194 yards, or 32.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Baret Labus has piled up 128 yards (on 35 carries).

Solomon Davis paces his team with 433 receiving yards on 30 catches with four touchdowns.

Brandon Jimenez has caught 12 passes and compiled 155 receiving yards (25.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Moise Tezzo has racked up 84 reciving yards (14.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

